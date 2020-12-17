Lil Baby has brought some to joy into what was an undoubtedly tragic year for George Floyd's family.

On Wednesday, the Atlanta rapper helped throw a birthday party for Floyd's 7-year-old daughter, Gianna. Lil Baby reportedly funded the celebration, which was brainstormed and organized by ATL restaurant owners, Ericka and William Platt, as well as NBA star Stephen Jackson.

Forbes reports organizers began planning the party as far back as July, after Gianna visited the Platts, who own Restaurant Ten and Rosie's Café. Ericka and William were good friends of the Floyd family, and ultimately became close with Jackson as he became a leading voice in the Justice for Floyd protest movement.

"I think I adopted another child, God put me into this position," Jackson said of Gianna. "I’m going to do the best that I can."

Wednesday's party was a LOL Surprise Dolls-themed event held at Atlanta’s Pink Hotel. Forbes reports the children of Lil Baby, Jackson, and Future were all in attendance as well as the children of Rayshard Brooks, the 27-year-old Black Atlanta man who was fatally shot by police back in June.

"This is a very difficult time for my daughter," Gianna's mother, Roxie Washington, told Forbes, "so we’re very grateful that our extended family is creating such a special experience for Gianna on her first birthday without her father."

Floyd died on May 25 in Minneapolis while in police custody. Video of his detainment showed the 46-year-old black man on the street as an officer pressed his knee against Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes. Floyd was heard repeatedly telling the involved officers he couldn't breathe, before he fell unconscious. He was eventually transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The former officers involved in the incident were charged in September. Derek Chauvin, the man who kneeled on Floyd's neck, was charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter; Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane, and Tou Thao were charged with aiding and abetting murder.