AR-Ab is being subjected to conditions that are nearly inhumane while incarcerated, those closest to him say.

During a recent appearance on Da Interrogation Room, the rapper's brother, Lik Moss, said that his brother's health has taken a turn for the worst, and the staff at the Federal Detention Center (FDC) of Philadelphia simply hasn't done enough.

"Right now, he's in a position where he can't walk at all," Lik said around the interview's 4-minute mark. "But he's on a block with my brother and little cousin so they kind of taking care of him right now."

According to Lik, some of these issues stem from a stabbing incident involving Ab. Lik explains that Ab was on the phone when a man in the block started to go on a rampage. The man ran through the area slicing random inmates and Ab was one of the victims. This wound wasn't properly cared for, causing an infection that spread through his body.

"Probably about 80% of his body is black. It's pussing and bleeding. And he ain't used the bathroom in a week—like urinated. So we know that's a kidney problem," Lik explained. "But they not giving him no medical attention. ... When he got stabbed they took him to the hospital—well not the hospital. But you know, the medical. Then they put him right in the hole. ... He catch hives in the hole. ... He blackout then they take him to medical. But, they don't run no real tests."

Since the facility's medical staff doesn't seem interested in Ab's condition, Lik Moss and other associates have been making pleas to fans to demand humane treatment for AR-Ab.

"Started with a laceration that got infected. The infection spread all over his body causes his skin to blacken (burnt looking) which is constantly pushing & bleeding," Ab's manager, Poerilla, wrote on Instagram last week. "He can’t use the bathroom (urine or feces), He can’t walk due to swelling in his legs & he’s shaking uncontrollably... He is being denied Medical Treatment."

Lik Moss also took over Ab's Instagram to spread awareness about his brother's condition.

Ab is currently being held at the FDC while he awaits trial for a wide range of crimes. Lawyers are currently working on getting a motion approved by the judge that will allow for Ab to be moved to a hospital to be treated for the infection.

Watch Lik Moss' full appearance on Da Interrogation Room above.