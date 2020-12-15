It looks like Drake is giving the lab a rest as he takes a vacation while fans anxiously await the arrival of Certified Lover Boy.

On Tuesday, French Montana revealed that he's taking a break in Turks & Caicos with the 6 God.

"ALMOST THAT TIME 🗣CERTIFIED WAVE BOYS @champagnepapi," French captioned an Instagram picture of himself and Drizzy. Drake then took to his Instagram Story where he shared a clip of him and French enjoying their time on the island.

Although it was clear that they were enjoying themselves, it doesn't seem like work was far away. French caption alluded to the release of Drake's upcoming album which is expected to drop in late January. French also just released his latest project, Coke Boys 5, proving that he's still in studio shape. This gives the impression that French could make an appearance on CLB after their friendly getaway.

As fans know, Drake and French have worked together in the past. Drake appeared on French's 2018 single "No Shopping" as well as joining Montana's smash record, "Pop That," with Rick Ross and Lil Wayne.