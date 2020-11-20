French Montana has unleashed the long-awaited Coke Boys 5.

The project, which comes nearly six years after the fourth installment was released, was produced by Harry Fraud and is stacked with big-name guest artists from different generations. There’s an appearance by the late Pop Smoke as well as ASAP Rocky, Lil Durk, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Benny the Butcher, Jim Jones, and Max B, just to name a few.

“2020 been rough for a lot of us,” French wrote about the tape on Instagram. “CB5 couldn’t of dropped any sooner … Through all the trials and tribulations someway, somehow, we manifested to fight back with wave music . THANK YOU TO ALL THE FANS WHO SUPPORTED US THROUGH ALL THESE YEARS THIS ONE FOR Y’ALL.”

You can stream Coke Boys 5 now on all major platforms, including Apple Music and Spotify.

French is now preparing to release Chinx Drugz’s posthumous album, which he spoke about during a Nick Cannon interview earlier this year.

“I got to do it for my dog. That shit sounds crazy,” he said about the project. “When people hear it they're gonna see how talented my boy was. It's sad for brothers like him, like Pop Smoke, that their casket closed when their door opened. It's a sad situation."

The album is expected to arrive on Chinx’s birthday, Dec. 4.