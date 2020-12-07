Drake might be ready to take a leap musically with his upcoming album, but The Boy is still nursing himself back to health.

On Sunday, Drake took to Instagram where he shared that he's taking slow, but confident steps on his surgically repaired knee. In the process, he sends love to Joe Burrow—who suffered a torn ACL and MCL, good friend, Odell Beckham Jr., (who tore his ACL in Week 7), and injured Giants running back, Saquon Barkley.

"Some confident steps at five weeks," Drake wrote. "Hope all of you are healing up well."

In October, Drizzy underwent knee surgery to repair an undisclosed injury that he reportedly suffered during his own in-house basketball tournament. Yet, this isn't the first time Drake has had trouble with his knees. In 2009, Drake tore his ACL after re-aggravating an old knee injury during a show in Camden, New Jersey. This incident served as the muse for a portion of "Furthest Thing" from his junior album, Nothing Was The Same.



"A n***a filling up arenas, who the fuck can see us," Drake rapped. "I had to Derrick Rose the knee up before I got the re-up."