It appears that Drake recently had surgery on his knee.

The Toronto native took to his Instagram Story where he shared a photo of his knee in a leg brace. “I actually want to use this post to send love and motivation to anybody else that 2020 let loose on,” he wrote. “Start writing the best bounce back story now.”

Drake is gearing up for a busy winter. Earlier this week, the rapper launched his Certified Lover Boy collaboration with Nike, named after his forthcoming album. The capsule includes a quilted heart-embroidered bomber that made a brief cameo in Drake’s “Laugh Now Cry Later” music video with Lil Durk.

Drake also released a trailer that confirmed the new album will arrive in January. The video clip referenced several of Drake’s previously released projects like Take Care and Nothing Was the Same.



Drake also celebrated his birthday last week in Los Angeles. Though the affair was private, photos of the event's menu later appeared online, with people clowning the rapper for raisins and capers to his mac and cheese.