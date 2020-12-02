The legend of DMX only gets more mystic with every story told about the MC.

During a recent appearance on Drink Champs, battle rapper Murda Mook told hosts N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN that the Dark Man X once trained his dog to perform his ad-libs during a rap battle.

"He had his dog. So, he battling on the corner and all the n***as around him. ... He battled Den on the block on 121st, right, Seventh Avenue," Mook said before reciting a portion of the battle where DMX trained his dog to growl on demand as part of the verse.

Throughout his career, DMX has made himself synonymous with canines. His love for dogs wasn't a gimmick or attention grabber—those close to X have let it be known on several occasions that the rapper felt a kinship to his pets. In fact, there are stories of DMX training his dogs to help him perform stick-up robberies before he was famous.

"X is crazy. ... He's a dog lover," fellow Yonkers-native Jadakiss previously told Nick Cannon. "He had a dog named Boomer who was dangerous. Whenever you seen him with Boomer you knew he was robbing everything with his dog. Not armed robbery, dog robbery."