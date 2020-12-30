Diddy's generosity has, once again, made headlines.

About a week after gifting his mother with a new Bentley and a $1 million check, the hip-hop mogul announced he would provide financial relief for Miami families struggling amid the pandemic. According to Page Six, Diddy's Sean Combs Foundation is giving a grant to an organization that will help 175 households pay their rent throughout the health crisis.

But that's not all. On the same day Diddy announced the grant, he visited Miami's Overtown neighborhood to bless community members with $50 Publix gift cards as well as bags with essential hygiene products. Page Six reports the project was a collaborative effort between Diddy's nonprofit, Teens Exercising Extraordinary Success (T.E.E.S.), Michael Gardner and Headliner Market Group, as well as Miami Dade County Commissioner Keon Hardemon.

Video shows Diddy and his team on streets with face coverings, handing out cash to the public. According to the Miami Herald, the giveaway was strictly for Overtown residents; everyone who received card was required to provide proof of residency.

On Monday, Diddy announced the cancelation of his annual, star-studded New Year's Eve celebration in Miami. The 51-year-old shared the news via social media, writing: "In efforts to keep everyone safe and healthy... Unfortunately we are not having a NYE party this year!. I hope everyone had a blessed holiday and wish you all the best for the new year."