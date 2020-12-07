Rising R&B singer Ann Marie has been arrested in connection with a shooting that took place at her Atlanta hotel.

According to a local CBS outlet, the shooting took place on Dec. 1 at the International Buckhead Hotel. Officers responded to a report of shots fired, and when they arrived on the scene found a 24-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. The man was reportedly “conscious and breathing,” and was quickly taken to Grady Memorial Hospital to be treated.

Ann Marie, whose real name is Joann Slater, told officers that “a gun fell off of a table in the hotel room which caused the gun to go off hitting the victim.” According to the police report, the Chicago-based artist was screaming hysterically at the scene and asked officers if the victim was still alive—telling them she and the victim grew up together. According to HipHopDX, Ann Marie and the victim were reportedly romantically involved and on a trip together.

Ann Marie is currently being held in Fulton County Jail for possession of a firearm during commission of a felony and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The singer has previoulsy been arrested for other charges that include simple battery, driving without a valid license, speeding, and failure to have a license in 2018.