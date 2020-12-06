Dionne Warwick can't stop thinking about Chance the Rapper.

On Saturday night, the legendary singer hit up Twitter to ask the Chicago MC about the redundancy of his rap alias.

"Hi, @chancetherapper," Warwick wrote. "If you are very obviously a rapper why did you put it in your stage name? I cannot stop thinking about this."

In a 2017 GQ interview, Chance shed some light on the origins of his stage name. He said that throughout his childhood, he expressed his dream of becoming a rapper, but felt as though there was a stigma behind that title. So, rather than introducing himself a "musician" or "artist," he chose to fully embrace the "rapper" label and include it in his name.

"... I remember that shit used to bother the fuck out of me, because I thought Kanye West was the smartest man in the world," Chance said. "The best poet in the world. The freshest-dressed in the world. That’s what a rapper was to me, and I wanted everybody to feel that way about the word 'rapper.' And 'rapper,' to me, is pretty much synonymous with the word 'Nlack.'"

Chance came across the tweet shortly after and seemingly lost his mind. Though he responded to Warwick in multiple tweets, he failed to answer her question. Why? He was too busy "freaking out."

"This is amazing!" he tweeted. "... I will be whatever you wanna call me Ms Warwick. God bless you."

Thankfully for fans, the exchange didn't end there. Warwick kindly told Chano she certainly knew who he was, and the suggested they do a rap collaboration.

"I'll message you," she wrote.

Following her exchange with Chance, Warwick turned her direction toward The Weeknd, whom she pressed about the spelling his name. She then issued a warning to other artists with "the" in their stage names, stating: "I'm coming for you. I need answers."