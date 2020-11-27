Young Thug has linked with Gunna and Yak Gotti on the new track "Take It To Trial."

Although not confirmed, the track is expected to land on the sequel to 2018's Slime Language. Rumors of the latest YSL compilation album arose in October when Thugger shared a clip on his Stories of a collective brainstorming session, presumably about Slime Language 2. What stood out from their discussion were the words "dropping" and "Black Friday."

Thug asked again to hear the release date, to which someone responded, "Black Friday."

In October, Thugger appeared on T.I.'s expediTIously podcast where he revealed plans to drop Slime Language 2 before releasing Punk. "I might put out two albums though, because I want to start anew," he explained. "You know, sometimes the relationship will get out. I just wanna start a new relationship with my label. Let’s start a new one."

Thug has kept busy this year, dropping the Slime & B mixtape with Chris Brown in May. While working on new music behind the scenes, Thugger also hopped on Travis Scott's song "Franchise" with M.I.A., which earned him his second-ever No. 1 record on the Billboard Hot 100 last month.

Stream "Take It To Trial" below.