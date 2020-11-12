Tyga is facing another lawsuit, this time for allegedly failing to pay rent and trashing a Los Angeles home.

The landlord says the rapper didn’t pay $32,000 he owed upon moving out of the property in April, after renting it almost a year, TMZ reports. The landlord also claims Tyga left gouges in the kitchen flooring, which amounted to $27,650 in repairs, as well as damaging marble flooring and counters ($15,575) and the walls ($103,160).

Tyga reportedly installed a basketball hoop that damaged the driveway and new locks that wrecked the entry door—neither of which Tyga had permission to install.

The landlord says he tried to settle the issue through mediation in May, but that Tyga declined to figure it out. The landlord is suing for breach of contract and seeking over $200,000 in damages.

Tyga was also sued in 2018 for not paying rent at a Beverly Hills rental home. In March 2018, makeup artist Mezghan Hussainy alleged that the rapper didn’t pay rent on her home that he had rented for $40,000 per month.

He moved into that house in March 2017 but hadn’t paid any rent by January, forcing Hussainy to take legal action to salvage the money and kick him out of the property. The lawsuit also named Tyga’s son King Cairo as a defendant because his name was on the lease.