Travis Scott has been everywhere in 2020, thanks to some well-timed brand partnerships and more hot music. But it looks as though he might be pulling back a little, starting with his Instagram.

As Billboard pointed out on Sunday, La Flame's Instagram account was deactivated over the weekend. While it's safe to assume that he'll be back on the platform eventually, it's a bit of odd timing for Scott to suddenly go incognito.

Just last month, he teased that he's working on new music, with rumors pointing towards an Astroworld follow-up album entitled Utopia. And, he just recently announced a partnership with PlayStation as a new strategic creative partner ahead of the PS5's launch on Nov. 12. Sony would probably love to have Scott active on social media ahead of the console's release, especially since he only just narrated the new commercial for its North American launch.

It's not uncommon for artists to wipe or temporarily delete their Instagram accounts in the lead-up to a new project, and he did drop his latest No. 1 single "Franchise" in September. The last post he shared on Instagram was of his Halloween costume, in which he wore a brown Batman outfit.

Some fans have speculated that he deactivated his account due to the negative response to the costume, but there's nothing to indicate that that's the reasoning behind his decision.

Meanwhile, Scott's Twitter account is still up for the time being, but he hasn't tweeted since deactivating his Instagram.