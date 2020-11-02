Tion Wayne is back with his new single, "Deluded" featuring Mist, which follows his May hit-single, "I Dunno", with Dutchavelli and Stormzy.

Produced by Steel Banglez and Chris Rich, Tion Wayne lets his opposition know that they must be deluded to think they could ever challenge him. In back-to-back fashion, Birmingham emcee Mist comes in with revitalised energy, drawing for his skippy grime flow of old which sits perfectly on the warped drill beat. The accompanying visuals, directed by Kelvin Jones, capture the duo in full mob-out mode with their respective crews amidst some flash cars. Grime legend D Double E can also be spotted.

Cooking up deluded in studio @tweet_mist pic.twitter.com/vJifUHCZER — T WAYNE 9 (@TIONWAYNE) November 1, 2020

Peep the "Deluded" visuals above, and be sure to add the song to your playlists below.