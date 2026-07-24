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And what a time it was.Joseph JP Patterson
Here at Complex, we wanted to acknowledge and honour the achievements of UK rappers this past year by compiling a list of the 10 best! To help us with this...Joseph JP Patterson
This time last year, we were recoiling in horror at the thunderstorm of awfulness that had filled 2020 and looking forward to 2021 for what we hoped would be...Joseph JP Patterson
We caught up with Tion to discuss ‘old vs new-school Tion’, why he rides so hard for Edmonton, the concept behind his new album, ‘Green With Envy’, and much more.Minou Itseli