Tion Wayne

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Music

Tion Wayne & Nines Collide On “Amen”

North meets North West...

James Keith1058 days ago
Steel Banglez 'The Playlist'
Music

Steel Banglez Returns With New Album ‘The Playlist’ f/ Burna Boy, Nines, Unknown T & More

From grime and garage to drill, rap, Afroswing, and his own Punjabi heritage, of course, it’s all stitched into the album to create an autobiographical tome.

James Keith1160 days ago
Tion Wayne Tion Wayne Tion Wayne Tion Wayne Tion Wayne Tion Wayne
Music

Tion Wayne Salutes Late Rapper Sidhu Moose Wala In New “Healing” Video

Tion and the team head out on a cross-continental trip from London to Nigeria and finally to India where he pays homage to late rapper Sidhu Moose Wala.

James Keith1177 days ago
MOBO Awards MOBO Awards MOBO Awards
Music

Kojey Radical, Tion Wayne, Fireboy DML, Cat Burns & FLO To Perform At This Year’s MOBO Awards

The news arrives after the MOBOs announced the full list of nominees as well as two new categories, Best Alternative Act and Best Electronic/Dance Act.

James Keith1346 days ago
Tion Wayne & Aitch - Let's Go Tion Wayne & Aitch - Let's Go
Music

Tion Wayne & Aitch Head To The Golf Course For “Let’s Go” Visuals

The track, produced by Whyjay &amp; Litek, samples the Lil Wayne classic “Mrs. Officer”, as T Wayne continues his streak of reinventing classic records. The North L

Ezra Olaoya1384 days ago
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Tion Wayne
Music

Tion Wayne Takes Unknown T To The Streets Of Edmonton In Rowdy “Who Else” Video

Getting these two on a track together has been a long time coming and it’s pretty surprising it hasn’t happened already. Still, they’ve finally done it.

James Keith1422 days ago
Ms Banks 'Bank Statement'
Music

Ms Banks’ New EP, ‘Bank Statement’, Is An Essential Listen

It’s been in the works since at least mid-last year, but Banks has finally released her nine-track EP along with the visuals to the project's third single.

James Keith1464 days ago
Scorcher (credit: Muffadal Abbas)
Music

Scorcher Revisits Last Year’s ‘The Drama’ For “Ops” Video With Tion Wayne

A rowdy workout from start to finish, the track was a clear highlight on a criminally underrated album and a video treatment’s been long overdue.

James Keith1502 days ago
tion wayne arrdee 24 hours in lagos freestyle
Music

Tion Wayne & Arrdee Link Up In Nigeria For ‘24 Hours In Lagos’ Freestyle

After the success of the MOBO-winning “Body” remix and the track “Wid it” from Tion’s debut album, Green With Envy, North London rapper Tion Wayne and Brigh...

Ezra Olaoya1556 days ago
mobo awards presenters
Music

Central Cee, Little Simz & Ghetts Among Winners At 2021 MOBO Awards

A year on from the special, live-streamed ceremony held in the midst of lockdown, last night saw the MOBO Awards return with an live in-person ceremony.

James Keith1692 days ago
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Tion Wayne - 'Green With Envy'
Music

Tion Wayne Shares ‘Green With Envy’ LP f/ Potter Payper, NSG, Davido, 6LACK & More

Also on the album are features from Polo G, ArrDee, Fivio Foreign, Darkoo, Bugzy Malone, D-Block Europe, Scorcher, Joe Black, Rimzee, Raye and Afro B.

James Keith1772 days ago
tion-wayne
Music

Tion Wayne Signals New Album With ArrDee Collab “Wid It”

Lifted from Tion's upcoming album, 'Green With Envy', which drops September 17 and features NSG, Potter Payper, 6lack, DBE, Davido, Joe Black, Rimzee and more.

James Keith1800 days ago
steel-banglez
Music

Steel Banglez Taps Tion Wayne & Morrisson For New Single "Blama"

“I always vision what the fans would want to see and hear. I’m blessed to able to put together two of the hottest artists in the UK scene right now....

Niall Smith1848 days ago
tion-wayne
Music

Tion Wayne Shows No Signs Of Slowing Down As He Drops New Heater “Wow”

After his viral hit with Russ Millions “Body” and its remixes, Tion Wayne has gifted fans with a new track and video and short, blunt, and to-the-point.

Niall Smith1874 days ago

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