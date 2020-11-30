Snoop Dogg stood out as one of the most entertaining parts of Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. He rapped his hits and provided commentary through a slate of otherwise unremarkable fights and fans definitely noticed.

Snoop went from singing hymns over a struggling Nate Robinson on the way to being knocked out cold by YouTuber Jake Paul to comparing the geriatric fight between Tyson and Jones to his own family dramas in some of the most brilliant color commentary in recent memory.

Snoop didn't get to be the Doggfather by working for free, though. The rapper-actor-host knows his worth and he pegs a potential sportscasting contract at $15 million for three years.

Snoop shared a screenshot of a tweet asking networks to pay the cost to keep the boss, in the hopes that the money men at TNT and CBS know a deal when they see one.

Timbaland threw an excited “let’s goooooooo” in the comments, while support also came from MC Lyte, D Smoke, and Jamie Foxx.

Snoop has been more than game to jump on a project in recent years. Beyond his high profile crossovers with Martha Stewart, the rapper has lent his unique style and viewpoint to voting registration drives and Undertaker merch.