Anyone worried about registering to vote this November, know this. Snoop Dogg walked through the entire process of registering to vote in California and never even put down his blunt.

In a video posted to his YouTube channel, the rapper went step-by-step and registered to vote through his state’s online portal. He hoped to show that other people who might have doubts about navigating the system could fill out the form. Snoop himself had never registered to vote because he believed that his criminal record would keep him from doing so.

In an interview with radio personality Big Boy over the summer, Snoop shared that he’d been “brainwashed” into thinking he couldn’t vote as a young man. He said Donald Trump’s presidency pushed him to look into his rights.

"I ain't never voted a day in my life, but this year I think Imma get out and vote because I can't stand to see this punk in office one more year," Snoop said at the time. "For many years they had me brainwashed thinking that you couldn't vote cause you had a criminal record. I didn't know that. My record's been expunged, so now I can vote."

In the video, he notes how the form leaves questions about parole until the very end, and the way that filling out a form only to be told you can’t vote might discourage participation.

“This is the shit I was talking about,” he said. “This would be the discouraging moment at the end of the vote for me… But guess what? It’s not. Fuck what they talking about.”

He went on to advocate for California’s Proposition 17, which would extend the franchise to parolees. He closed the video by jokingly quoting The Color Purple as he submitted his form. Take a look at the video up top.