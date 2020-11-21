While Quavo has said rumors of him cheating on Saweetie aren’t true, the “Icy Girl” rapper has responded to them anyway.

Saweetie took to Twitter, writing, “Quit spreading that fake news before y’all get Quavo ass in trouble cuz I don’t play that shit.”

The buzz about a supposed affair between Quavo and Reginae Carter began on Thursday night during Gucci Mane and Jeezy’s Verzuz, when comedian Gerald Huston asked Quavo in the Instagram Live comments, “u still fucking colormenae?” or Lil Wayne’s daughter.

The rumor then snowballed when Quavo addressed it on Twitter, writing in a since-deleted tweet, “Internet Crazy Man. Not Weezy Daughter No!” followed by a snowflake emoji, which is likely a reference to Saweetie.

It’s uncertain if Huston’s remark was a joke or not. Reginae hasn’t responded to the gossip, with reports from earlier this month revealing that she might have rekindled her romance with YFN Lucci after the pair broke up earlier this year.