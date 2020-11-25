Here's another reminder to take internet rumors with a heavy grain of salt.

Earlier this week, fans began speculating that Rihanna had been cast in the much anticipated Black Panther sequel. The rumor began circulating after a Google search of the film listed Rihanna among the sequel's confirmed cast, which of course, caused the Navy to completely lose their shit.

The thought of Rihanna starring in the Black Panther franchise is not at all far-fetched. The Barbados-born artist has showcased her acting chops in several projects, including 2012's Battleship, 2013's This Is the End, 2018's Ocean's 8, and last year's Guava Island co-starring Donald Glover. But, unfortunately for fans, the Rihanna Black Panther rumor isn't true—at least for now.

According to E! News, there is no evidence that Rihanna will appear in the film, which is expected to begin production in July 2021 and premiere in 2022.

There has been a lot of questions swirling around the anticipated sequel in wake of Chadwick Boseman's death. The critically acclaimed actor had portrayed T'Challa/Black Panther in the MCU since 2016 and was expected to reprise his role for the Ryan Coogler-directed sequel. Boseman died in late August after a years-long battle with colon cancer, which he kept hidden from the public and the Black Panther team.

Coogler has not revealed any details about the Black Panther 2 storyline, including who will take over the role of the titular superhero.