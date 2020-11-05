Rihanna has joined the call for the counting of votes to continue amid pushback from Trump and his BBQ-beer-n-freedom cronies.

The Fenty founder took the message to both her official Twitter and Instagram accounts.

"Count every vote," she said on Wednesday. "We'll wait."

On Instagram, Rihanna spread the election message across six different posts, like so:

Image via @badgalriri on Instagram

Early Thursday, Trump continued kicking and screaming via a pair of tweets centered on his desire to halt the count.

"STOP THE COUNT!" he said first, followed by a since-flagged tweet stating "ANY VOTE THAT CAME IN AFTER ELECTION DAY WILL NOT BE COUNTED!" The latter tweet now looks like this on the timeline:

Image via @realDonaldTrump on Twitter

Other notable figures who have expressed support for ensuring all votes are counted include Lady Gaga, Kerry Washington, Bryan Cranston, Demi Lovato, Gigi Hadid, Katy Perry, Viola Davis, Shonda Rhimes, Selena Gomez, Mark Ruffalo, Tom DeLonge, Josh Gad, and more:

2 Chainz also joined the call, taking to Instagram with a So Help Me God-themed message of support:

And 2016 Democratic nominee/popular vote-winner Hillary Clinton noted the results can't be known until "every ballot is counted."

She also reminded absentee voters in the state of Georgia to keep tabs on the status of their ballots:

As it stands at the time of this writing, Biden was in the lead with 264 electoral votes, while Trump held 214.