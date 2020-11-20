Rich the Kid and YoungBoy Never Broke Again have just connected to release their joint album Nobody Safe that features appearances from Lil Wayne, Rod Wave, and Quando Rondo.

As the name suggests, Rich the Kid and YoungBoy hold nothing back on this album, making sure the game really knows that nobody is safe. Laced with production from Wheezy, Murda Beatz, Louie Bandz, and others, Nobody Safe gives you the best of both worlds from both artist's respective spectrums of expertise. Rich the Kid and YoungBoy demonstrate their high-energy rap styles here, with their lead singles "Bankroll" and "Automatic" giving fans an accurate taste-test of what they find on the project.

Along with the singles, the two artists also dropped a music video for "Bankroll" which features them posing as fast-food workers as they simultaneously try to rob their job.

Earlier this week, YoungBoy also released his latest mixtape Until I Return. He's been having a very productive 2020, with his last album Top, which dropped back in September, debuting at the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart.

Rich the Kid has been busy as well, finding himself on Trippie Redd's latest album Pegasus, as well as linking up with Ty Dolla Sign, 2 Chainz, TM88, and Southside for his song "Breakin' U Off." He also recently made headlines after apparently turning down an invitation from former-President Donald Trump as he was trying to draft any-and-all artists to back his failed presidential campaign.

Listen to Rich the Kid and YoungBoy Never Broke Again's new joint album Nobody Safe down below.