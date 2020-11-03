Rich the Kid says Trump, who recently received the meaningless endorsement of Lil Pump, attempted to put him on a jet to Michigan ahead of Tuesday's presidential election.

In an Instagram Story update on Monday night, Rich noted that he had declined the offer to be flown out.

"FOH," he said of having received the initial call. "I ain't no sellout."

Image via Rich the Kid/Instagram

Later, Rich shared a screenshot of texts he had received regarding the attempted fly-out. Lil Pump is mentioned in the texts, as are the purported promises of hotel accommodations and the chance to "meet all billionaires."

Image via Rich the Kid/Instagram

Presumably, this attempt at getting Rich the Kid involved was centered on a Monday night rally in Grand Rapids during which Pump took the stage following an introduction from Trump as "Little Pimp." After the inaccurate introduction, Pump briefly addressed the crowd, saying nothing of consequence. Pump, to the immediate approval of many on Twitter, recently threatened to leave the U.S. if Trump and Mike Pence lose the 2020 presidential election to former VP Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

After sharing word of the attempted Trump fly-out, Rich posted photos on Instagram of himself hitting a Miami skate park with Lil Wayne, who recently received widespread criticism for his own White House photo op and failed steak salesman praise: