Rich the Kid and NBA YoungBoy have released another track from their forthcoming collaborative album, Nobody Safe.

The new track, which is titled "Automatic," is the second single from the project. Prior to sharing "Automatic," the duo dropped off the Rambino-directed music video for "Bankroll." If you missed it, head here to check out the visuals.

Nobody Safe is slated to drop on November 20th and will contain 15-tracks with features from Quando Rondo, Lil Wayne, and Rod Wave. On the production side, Wheezy, Murda Beatz, Louie Bandz, and others contributed.

Earlier this week, YoungBoy released his Until I Return mixtape. His album Top, which dropped back in September, debuted at the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200.

You can listen to "Automatic" below via Spotify or up top via YouTube.