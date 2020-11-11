Few artists work at the rapid-fire pace of YoungBoy Never Broke Again. Still, it came as a surprise when YoungBoy announced that he would be bridging the gap between his latest album, Top, and an upcoming joint project with Rich The Kid with a new mixtape.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again revealed that he was dropping his new mixtape, Until I Return, just hours before its midnight release on Wednesday.

Unlike his other tapes, this project currently only lives on his YouTube channel. For some artists, this would be a hindrance. But he's showed throughout his career that YouTube is his medium of choice. During a recent interview with Complex, YoungBoy explained why he gravitates towards YouTube.

"My fan base was established there first, and that’s where they know they can get my music first-hand," he said plainly.

It should also be noted that YoungBoy's recent onslaught of music isn't reflective of his passion for the art form. He told Complex that he actually used to record a lot more, but then life started to take a toll on him. Now instead of making at least five songs a day, he can only muster that same amount in a month.

"I used to have fun with it," YoungBoy explained. "It grew out of fun to kind of being like a job now. Everything in the middle, outside of making music, is fun. I started taking it serious for the money point of it."

Listen to YoungBoy Never Broke Again's new mixtape, Until I Return, on the rapper's YouTube page. You can also watch the brand new video for his song "Bankroll" with Rich The Kid below.