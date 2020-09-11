Top season is finally upon us.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again has finally released his highly anticipated album, Top. YoungBoy cleared the way for this album by releasing two well-received singles from Top, "Murder Business" and the Snoop Dogg-assisted track "Callin'." Keeping with the trend that made him a superstar, both of these tracks were accompanied by a video that was uploaded to his YouTube channel.

The album is the follow up to YoungBoy's 38 Baby 2 project which was released earlier this year. Along with Snoop Dogg, Top features Lil Wayne on the track "My Window."

The hype surrounding Top and YoungBoy's cult-like fanbase generated a flood of pre-orders. The album was even able to get to No. 1 on Apple Music's charts prior to dropping.

@GGYOUNGBOY’s #Top is currently No. 1 on the #AppleMusicCharts despite not being released for another 3 weeks. (RD: 09/11/20) pic.twitter.com/ymBIi5i2Fl — Apple Music Charts (HH/Rap) (@AppleMCUpdates) August 24, 2020

Stream to YoungBoy Never Broke Again's new album, Top, below via Spotify or on other streaming platforms.