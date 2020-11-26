Another round of Grammys nominations, another round of rational grievances with its underwhelming results in several categories.

Among the glaring 2021 missteps, notably, is the total absence of nominations for the Weeknd in his massively celebrated (both critically and commercially) After Hours era, snubs from the women of R&B, and the overlooking of the late Pop Smoke aside from a single Best Rap Performance nomination.

Now, a Nov. 25-dated statement on the 2021 nominations from the Recording Academy's Black Music Collective (BMC) has been made public.

"During such a difficult year and time in our society, the Grammy Awards nominations announced yesterday were a bold reminder to the world and our industry, yet again, of the groundbreaking global impact, influence, and contributions of Black music," the letter, penned to the BMC Council from the BMC Honorary Chairs, reads.

After congratulating the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards nominees, the statement moves on, noting that "Black music is not a monolith" and pointing out some historic highlights from the new class of potential honorees.

"As with every awards cycle, there were a lot of big moments, surprises, but also some disappointments," the letter says. "We're listening. Our work is not done and it will take some time, but the mission to be more inclusive continues."

Per the BMC Honorary Chairs, this work begins "with increasing Black music representation in the voting membership" at the Recording Academy.

See the full letter below via The Shade Room:

The Grammys will air Jan. 31 via CBS. To revisit this year's nominations, including four-time nominee Megan Thee Stallion, click here.