Lil Baby is clearly a strong contender for music's 2020 MVP. Still, the Recording Academy overlooked Lil Baby's album when recognizing some of the year's best projects and the snub didn't sit well with his label head.

On Tuesday, Quality Control's Pierre Thomas took to Twitter, where he blasted the Grammys for being "disconnected" from the culture.

"Whoever making the decisions at the Grammys 'You all disconnected like a mf' you don’t speak for our culture," P said. "Congrats to all the nominees. #MyTurnAlbumOfTheYear"

It has become customary for artists to complain about their Grammy snubs, but P has a valid point. In a year riddled with controversy, Lil Baby's My Turn was one of rap's high moments. The album debuted at No. 1 in the country. It also propelled Lil Baby to becoming the first artist in 2020 to have an album that went double-platinum. Because of this, a lot of people agree with P's sentiments and bashed the Grammys for ignoring Lil Baby's album.

In consolation, Lil Baby had several individual nominations for singles—including "The Bigger Picture" which received the Best Rap Performance nod. Lil Baby celebrated this by telling his fans that he'll be donating the proceeds from this song to a community organization.