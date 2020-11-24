This afternoon, the Recording Academy unveiled the nominations for the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards. And, like usual, there are plenty of snubs to be mad about.

Like usual, representation of the biggest and best rap albums of the year is a mess (look out for Complex’s Best Albums of the Year list next month for a more accurate reflection of 2020). Unfortunately, posthumous rap albums from Pop Smoke, Juice WRLD, and Mac Miller—which were three of the biggest releases of the year—were shut out of the album categories. And, perhaps most surprisingly, the Weeknd was completely shut out of nominations after dominating the year with After Hours.

According to the Recording Academy, this year’s awards would recognize “the best recordings, compositions, and artists of the eligibility year, running from September 1, 2019, to August 31, 2020.” So, what did they leave out. The Complex Music team put together a list of the 5 biggest snubs.