After a banger-filled build-up that saw him drop "On Me" with MizOrMac, "Anglo Saxon" with Blanco, "Avengers" with Fredo and Popcaan, "Flavour" with Stormzy and then "Cute" with Aitch—not to mention his Morrisson team-up in "Bad Guy", and the MoStack-assisted "Training Day"—South London rapper Loski is here with his long-awaited debut Music, Trial & Trauma: A Drill Story.

As one of the most hotly-tipped names in the UK drill scene, and with legal troubles that could threaten his freedom, the pressure was on to make this one count. Needless to say, he's packed a lot into 2020, but it looks as if he was holding plenty back too. Across the 16-tracker, 21-year-old Loski lays himself bare emotionally while keeping drill alive in his style and flow, expanding on the sound in ways that may well shock a few.

Completing the rest of the features on the tape are appearances from OFB, Davido, Akala, Mike Skinner and Emeli Sandé​. Production-wise, he's kept the standards just as high, calling on Steel Banglez, Naughty Boy, Soraya, M1OnTheBeat, Fanatix, TSB, Mike Elizondo, Hargo, MobzBeatz, Santi Beats, Mojam, Rikki Bleau, Two4Kay and The Writer's Block.

Music, Trial and Trauma : A Drill Story OUT NOW on all platforms ‼️ Love to all who helped make this ❤️⛷💔https://t.co/rDKRLEigFP pic.twitter.com/U87wlrFFQg — Big Skii ⛷ (@loski_hs) November 20, 2020

Anticipation for this release was sky high and rightly so after the golden few years he's enjoyed recently. So far, judging by fan reaction online, it seems as if it were worth the wait. Hopefully, if the stars align in his favour, he'll keep his trajectory skyward.