These tracks will excite, motivate, and even refresh some of the regular chants in your protest.Laura Brosnan
Featured
In an interview on 'The Morning Hustle,' Akon admitted that he used to employ his brother Abou "Bu" Thiam as his double when he couldn’t make it to a show.Joe Price
Music
Akon Stands by His Comments About Wealth and Struggles: ‘I Was Actually Happier When I Was Poor’
Less than a month after saying rich people have more problems than those in poverty, Akon has doubled down on his comments, saying he's "lived both sides."Brad Callas
The Grammy-nominated artist made the comments while speaking on the recent death of Michael K. Williams, who died this week from a suspected drug overdose.Joshua Espinoza