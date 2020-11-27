Lil Yachty has enlisted the proven guest star power of Playboi Carti, Future, and more for the deluxe-ified version of Lil Boat 3.

The holiday-timed release of the aptly named Lil Boat 3.5 was complemented by an official video for the Playboi Carti and Future collab "Flex Up," available below:

The deluxe version of Yachty's fourth album, the original version of which was originally released back in May, also includes features from Vince Staples, Oliver Tree, Lil Baby, and Cochise.

"Well, I think this whole album Lil Boat 3 is just fun," Yachty told Complex back in March of ending the Lil Boat trilogy, which began back in 2016 with the release of his debut mixtape. "There's people who love me and who’ve been with me throughout these years. They enjoy it, and it’s something for them. The album is just as fun."

Stream Lil Boat 3.5 below via Spotify. When sharing the tracklist earlier this week, Yachty joked "I hope every leaker dies."

Carti's appearance on "Flex Up" is particularly notable due to the typically elusive Die Lit artist's recent re-emergence. All signs have pointed to his long-awaited Whole Lotta Red project now actually being imminent, with Carti himself telling fans mere days ago that he had "turned in" the album.

When sharing a clip of "Flex Up" video early Friday morning, Carti revealed he doesn't remember when he actually laid down the verse: