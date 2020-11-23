The long-teased Whole Lotta Red, Playboi Carti's much-hyped new album, still hasn't graced us with its presence.

But tucked into a new GQ interview, at least, is another hype-boosting assessment from Carti himself on what fans have to look forward to with the follow-up to his gold-certified 2018 debut studio album Die Lit.

Jewel Wicker's interview, conducted in October, notes that Whole Lotta Red—now roughly two years in the making—will indeed be put out by ASAP Rocky's AWGE. And while Carti didn't offer up any insight regarding the album's delayed arrival, he did tout upcoming new music as "alternative" and "psyched out." Furthermore, per Wicker, new music will be out this year. Asked to clarify whether this means the full Whole Lotta Red experience will also be unveiled before the close of 2020, Carti was less definitive.

"We'll see," he said.

The full interview—which also includes mention of Carti's goal of eventually designing his own clothes, as well as a look back at a floor-breaking Awful Records party during his early years—is available here.

Back in March, Carti addressed a fan’s request to get Whole Lotta Red out into the world during ongoing COVID-19 safety lockdowns.

"[I] never left," Carti said at the time, adding that he owes his fans "the world."

In April, Carti released the new track "@ MEH" featuring production from jetsonmade, Neeko Baby, and Deskhop. And more recently, he appeared—via voiceover—in Matthew M. Williams' first Givenchy campaign.