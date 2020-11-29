Lil Wayne just dropped off No Ceilings 3, and now he’s already gearing up for the release of I Am Not a Human Being III.

In the outro of the No Ceilings 3 cut “Lamar,” DJ Khaled says, “Be ready for I Am Not a Human Being III / The album coming 2021.”

Weezy dropped the first installment of I Am Not a Human Being in 2010, with the second album arriving in 2013. Since then, he’s released three albums—Free Weezy Album (2015), Tha Carter V (2018), and Funeral (2020)—and seven mixtapes, including the latest, No Ceilings 3.

Wayne also confirmed that there will be a B Side to the tape. “I want the people to know, part 2 is coming soon,” Khaled says at the end of the project track “Afro.”



Complex exclusively announced the tape earlier this week, with Weezy explaining why he decided to release the DJ Khaled-hosted project now. “The mixtape game seemed to be a dying art and since I'm one of the pioneers of the craft, and it played such a big part in my career, I felt it was only right to resurrect it,” Wayne said. “Also, it's a lot of songs out here I wanted to kill my way!”