Lil Uzi Vert and Future’s long-rumored collaborative project is finally here.

The rappers teased the release on social media earlier this week, posting another Hype Williams-directed trailer. The video shows Uzi and Hendrix meeting up in the dark of the night to discuss leaving planet Earth.

“I been trying to warn mufuckas, the world’s over,” Future tells Uzi. “We gotta go to another planet. Our world, they ain’t go no rules. We gotta go to Pluto. They’ve never been to Pluto.”

The frequent collaborators didn’t initially specify what they had up their sleeves, but fans were fairly certain new music was on the way. Uzi and Future did a similar roll out back in July, when they dropped a Williams-directed visual ahead of their joint records “Patek” and “Over Your Head.”

Luckily for us, Pluto and Baby Pluto had something much bigger in store this time around: a full-length collaborative project titled Pluto x Baby Pluto. The effort spans 16 tracks with titles like "Plastic," Real Baby Pluto," and Bankroll."

You can stream the Pluto x Baby Pluto now on all major platforms, including Apple Music and Spotify. The release comes about eight months after Uzi released the much-anticipated Eternal Atake, and about six months after Future dropped his High Off Life album. To celebrate the release, the duo also shared the Hype Williams-directed music video for "That's It," which you can check out up top.