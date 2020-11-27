Juicy J has released his new album The Hustle Continues via eOne.
With Juicy J acting as the project’s executive producer, he enlisted a number of notable artists as guests, with the album boasting features from Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion, NLE Choppa, Wiz Khalifa, Young Dolph, Key Glock, Logic, ASAP Rocky, 2 Chainz, Conway, Ty Dolla Sign, Jay Rock, and Project Pat.
The Hustle Continues is the Three 6 Mafia member’s first album since 2017's Rubba Band Business. While gearing up for the album over the last few months, Juicy J released visuals for “Gah Damn High” with Wiz and “Load It Up” with NLE—and shared “1995,” featuring Logic, the day before the album's release.
Stream The Hustle Continues below.
