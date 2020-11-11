Britney Spears, according to her attorney, fears her father and has no intention of performing again should he remain in charge of her career. Still, a judge has declined to suspend the singer's father—James Spears—from his role in the court conservatorship that has remained in place for 12 years.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny declined to suspend James on Tuesday but noted that she would "consider future petitions" for either his suspension or his removal. According to Britney's attorney Samuel D. Ingham III, there are already plans for such petitions to be filed.

"My client has informed me that she is afraid of her father,” Ingham told Penny in court on Tuesday. “She will not perform again if her father is in charge of her career." According to Ingham, Britney hasn't spoken with her father in quite some time now. Her father, meanwhile, is alleged to be making key career decisions while failing to keep Britney in the loop. A recent example, per Ingham, is the resignation (and eventual replacement) of her business manager.

Also on Tuesday, Judge Penny approved the Bessemer Trust—a corporate fiduciary—to serve as co-conservator over the estate. According to Britney, however, her father is reluctant to work with the Bessemer team and instead wants to secure total control. James Spears has denied these characterizations.

Fans have united behind the #FreeBritney hashtag, sharing updates on the revered singer's battle while showing solidarity with her desire to refrain from performing until the issues surrounding the conservatorship are resolved.