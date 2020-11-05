Part-time Trump troller John Legend strikes again.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Grammy-winning artist mocked the president for "claiming" a series of victories in undecided battleground states. Trump tweeted: "We have claimed, for Electoral Vote purposes, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania (which won’t allow legal observers) the State of Georgia, and the State of North Carolina, each one of which has a BIG Trump lead. Additionally, we hereby claim the State of Michigan."

Legend, who has been an outspoken critic of Trump, responded to the flagged tweet in facetious way. He called on Twitter users to "claim" things they "don't have any right to," thus underscoring the meaninglessness of Trump's declaration.

"To be clear, you have to say 'hereby' to make it legally binding," Legend added.

The responses immediately flooded in, with participants claiming everything from large bank balances to private islands to celebrity crushes. You can check out some of the tweets below.