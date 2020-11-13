A decade after its release, J. Cole's Friday Night Lights project is still absent from streaming services. But the rapper remains hopeful that will change some day.

In celebration of the mixtape's 10-year anniversary, the Dreamville boss shared an Instagram post briefly reflecting on the effort and how he "dreams" of one day making it more accessible: "10 years today. Grateful ain’t even the word," he captioned the tape's official cover art. "This one defined me as a artist. Thank you forever for the love ... My dream is to one day have this on DSP’s where it belongs."

Cole then took the time to thank the people who contributed to Friday Night Lights, including Drake, Kanye West, Wale, Erykah Badu, and Janelle Monáe.

It seems Cole has been trying to release Friday Night Lights on streaming platforms for quite some time. He made a similar statement last summer, when celebrating the 10-year anniversary of the tape's predecessor, The Warm Up.

"My catalogue on streaming services don’t even look right until this & FNL are up," he tweeted. "Workin on it."

Cole is now gearing up to release his much-anticipated studio album, The Fall Off, his first full-length solo release since 2018's KOD. He previously teased a 2020 drop date for the project, but has yet to announce an official release date. The project is expected to include the previously released tracks "The Climb Back" and "Lion King on Ice."