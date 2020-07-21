J. Cole is gearing up for the release of his forthcoming album The Fall Off.

The Dreamville head took to social media to announce that the first two singles from the project, “The Climb Back” and “Lion King on Ice” are set to drop on Wednesday at 10 p.m. E.T.

“No date for the album yet, taking my time, still finishing,” he wrote in the caption. He also shared that he produced “The Climb Back” and co-produced “Lion King on Ice,” alongside T-Minus and JetsonMade.

Despite reports that Cole didn't have an album coming, his manager Ibrahim "IB" Hamad confirmed the project is on the way.

Cole initially teased the album’s arrival last November during the Day N Vegas festival, where he showed a satirical campaign ad, telling his fans to, “Vote for The Fall Off in 2020.” The Fall Off is Cole’s sixth studio album and the follow-up to his 2018 album KOD. Earlier this month, his manager Ibrahim “IB” Hamad put an end to speculation that Cole’s album would arrive on a timely basis.

“Just to clarify, there is no Cole album coming out soon and there is no Cole interview coming up,” IB tweeted. “Y’all be taking these IG live jokes people make too far lol. Usually I would of let y'all rock with the rumors but people been hitting my phone too much about this.” The conversation began when Olu, one half of Dreamville duo EarthGang, joked about Cole dropping an album during an Instagram Live session.

There has also been an long-rumored theory that Cole and Kendrick Lamar have a joint project in the works. While TDE president Terrence "Punch" Henderson initially tweeted that such a collab was “never going to happen,” he later backtracked, saying he didn’t know if it would happen but that “It might still happen. I want it to happen.”