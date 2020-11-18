Hit-Boy continues to terrorize the rap game. Yet this time, he's stepping from behind the boards and into the booth for his latest song, "Salute."

The Southern California native shows his wide reach by recruiting Detroit's Big Sean and Brooklyn's Fivio Foreign to appear on the track. For "Salute," Hit-Boy, Sean, and Fivio use their signature styles to lay out their accolades over a beat that breeds a celebratory feeling.

"Salute when you see me/Slid through all the commotion, it's breaking news they got to air it on TV," Hit-Boy raps. "Popping out on 'em or politicking/Probably in a section that you not permitted, my hundreds matching my Dodger fitted."

"Salute" is the next phase in Hit-Boy's takeover. This year, he's once again proven that he's a pillar in hip-hop by becoming the game's Most Valuable Producer. Not only did he craft projects for himself via his group with Dom Kennedy, but he also exclusively produced albums for Griselda's Benny the Butcher and the legendary Nas.

Additionally, Hit-Boy teamed up with Big Sean to executive produce the rapper's latest album, Detroit 2. D2 gave Big Sean another No. 1 album and set the stage for feature verses like his appearance on Freddie Gibbs' "4 Thangs"—which was also produced by Hit-Boy—and "Salute."

Listen to Hit-Boy's "Salute" with Big Sean and Fivio Foreign above.