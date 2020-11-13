Pluto meets Baby Pluto, at last.

Before unveiling their new collaborative album this week, Future and Lil Uzi Vert shared a Hype Williams-directed trailer that announced their plans to travel to another planet together. “I been trying to warn motherfuckers, the world’s over,” Future says to Uzi, as their own song blares out of a nearby car stereo. “We gotta go to another planet. Our world. They ain’t got no rules. We gotta go to Pluto. They’ve never been to Pluto.”

Uzi took Future up on his offer, and on Friday, a 16-song joint album hit streaming services. Featuring production from the likes of DJ Esco, Brandon Finessin, D. Hill, Zaytoven, London on da Track, Wheezy, and more, Pluto x Baby Pluto blends the worlds of the two rappers as they attempt to one-up each other throughout the album.



There are no additional guest features on here, but when you have two of the best rappers in the world trading verses on each song, what else do you need? After giving the album a few spins, the Complex Music team put together a list of our first impressions. Below are 10 takeaways from Future and Lil Uzi Vert’s Pluto x Baby Pluto.