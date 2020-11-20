Freddie Gibbs has weighed on Jeezy and Gucci Mane's Verzuz battle. And he clearly wasn't impressed by the former's approach.

"Jeezy might as well apologized," Gibbs tweeted shortly after the battle concluded.

The Gary, Indiana, native was seemingly referring to Jeezy's comments toward Gucci during the Thursday night showdown. For those who didn't tune in, Gucci boldly played his 2012 diss track "Truth" in which he takes aim at the CTE World boss and references the death of Jeezy associate Pookie Loc. Jeezy responded to the cold move in a surprisingly calm and almost apologetic way.

"I extended my hand because I'm a real man," Jeezy said, before highlighting his and Gucci's legacies. "... Twenty years. And when I said I wanted to do this shit for the culture, that’s what I wanted to do. I brought you here to show you the world care about what the fuck we got going on 'cause we are the culture. You feel me? Me and you, where we came from, what we been through, n***a, us."

Jeezy and Gucci ultimately ended the battle on a positive note, as they seemingly squashed their beef with a performance of their 2005 collaborative track "Icy."

Though many fans approved of the reconciliation, Gibbs clearly thought the move made Jeezy look weak. He made a similar comment earlier this week on social media, questioning why Jeezy would be willing to sit in the same room as Gucci, who was charged—and latter acquitted—with Pookie Loc's murder.

Gibbs and Jeezy have also had a longstanding feud, which was addressed in "Therapy for My Soul" off Jeezy's new album The Recession 2.

"If 1-5 wasn't my dawg, I would've touched them/When that shit went down with Gibbs, I couldn't trust him," he rapped about Gibbs, who signed to his CTE World label in 2011. "Invested my hard earned money, tied up my bread/But he gon' try to tell you I'm flawed, that's in his head/It's happening just the way that I said it, good on your own/ And if I'm honest, nothin' gangsta about you, leave this alone, yeah."

Jeezy opened up about the track during a recent interview with Angie Martinez, explaining why he chose to name-drop Gibbs.

"I feel like I said what I said because I do understand people gonna ask questions but that’s my business," he said. "That’s how I feel—my opinion is my opinion. Someone don’t like it, they gotta figure it out. But a lot of that stuff was weighing heavy 'cause it’s just been like decades of speculation and you’re like damn, that didn’t really happen like that. It’s real shit to me 'cause it’s real life, and when your reputation and your credibility is questioned and you kept it solid, you got to really wonder who’s real."