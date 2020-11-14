Erykah Badu is understandably confused. On Friday, the Grammy-winning singer took to Twitter to reveal she had taken multiple COVID-19 tests that yielded different results.

Badu told her followers she wasn't exhibiting any symptoms, but took the test as a precautionary measure ahead of a livestream performance with her band. After taking a rapid test, Badu was informed she had tested positive for the disease in her left nostril, but negative in the right one.

"Maybe they need to call Swiss Beats so they can do a versus between them," she tweeted. "Funny thing is , Dr. ONLY reported the positive result. What the fack is goin on here. Rapid Test. $$$$ smh."

She then shared a screenshot of the lab results document, which read: "Left nostril positive & right nostril negative."

Badu reassured her followers she was feeling fine, but called for an investigation into the inconsistent results. She also revealed she took additional tests later that day, and received more negative results.

"What an inconvenience to be tested positive then negative 3x after within 24 hours. Same test," she wrote. "We understand that they aren’t 100% accurate but this is strange."

Elon Musk shared a similar experience via Twitter on Friday. The Tesla CEO also claimed he had taken several rapid antigen tests, which came back with mixed results.

"Something extremely bogus is going on," he tweeted. "Was tested for covid four times today. Two tests came back negative, two came back positive. Same machine, same test, same nurse. Rapid antigen test from BD."