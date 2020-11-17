Diplo has been hit with a restraining order for allegedly "distributing revenge porn."

Per court records obtained by E! News, an unidentified woman filed to see court-ordered protection from the superstar DJ and producer on Monday. It is unclear if the judge will sign off on this request but celebrity attorney Lisa Bloom is confident that the court will find that her client has "credible" information about her involvement with Diplo.

"I am proud to represent my client, a woman who has made the choice to stand up for her rights," Bloom said to E! News. "After vetting her claims and speaking to three other women, we find her to be brave and credible. In all cases, witnesses are essential, and we encourage anyone with information regarding this case or this defendant to reach out to us."

Diplo denies the revenge porn accusations. His attorney Bryan Freedman responded to the restraining order request by stating that it is the alleged victim who is harassing Diplo, not the other way around.

"Unfortunately, this individual has been harassing my client and his family for more than a year and has repeatedly refused to stop doing so," Freedman said in a statement. "To be clear, in no way has my client violated any law. In fact, he has repeatedly made it clear that he wants nothing whatsoever to do with this person - and simply needs her ongoing harassment of his family to end."

Bloom told The Daily Beast during a recent interview that Diplo is in possession of an explicit image of the woman. Bloom claims that the image was posted online after the woman accused the artist of filming a sexual encounter without her consent via a Twitter thread in late October. This legal protection was filed with the court to "block Diplo from distributing revenge porn" which Bloom claims he's doing to "to humiliate [the victim] and to scare other women out of coming forward."

"She alleges in her declaration in support of the restraining order that the only person that had that picture other than her was him," Bloom said after stating that her client believes the picture was uploaded from a fake account operated by Diplo. The restraining order hearing has reportedly been set for Dec. 8.

Although the client goes unnamed, this comes after a 19-year-old social media personality, Quenlin Blackwell, raised eyebrows after revealing that she was living with the 41-year-old. Yet, Blackwell explains that this living arrangement is for purely creative purposes.

"I'm an adult," she tweeted. "I'm not being groomed. Platonic relationships exist. I've been living here for over a year... Diplo has given me the opportunity and the security to create. Diplo and his team are my mentors and his team have saved me numerous times from the weirdos in L.A. My parents trust him. I trust him. Y'all are making me feel icky. Diplo is my L.A. dad...nothing more."