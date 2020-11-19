Danny Brown is commemorating the announcement of his seventh annual Bruiser Thanksgiving celebration with a new video for “Savage Mode” from his most recent album uknowhatimsayin¿.

Directed by Realestphotographerever, the lo-fi visual was shot during the Detroit rapper’s North American tour prior to the pandemic. The video shows Brown hanging out with his artist friends, many of whom will perform at this year’s virtual Bruiser function, including Shigeto, ZelooperZ, Tiny Jag, and Bruiser Wolf.

The event is usually held as a live show in Brown’s hometown, but will be streamed this year on Nov. 25 from Detroit’s East Side, the same house used in Brown’s “Best Life” video. And like he does every year, the rapper asks his fans and followers to donate to Inside Out Detroit, which works to creatively empower Detroit’s youth.

Watch the video for “Savage Mode” at the top and donate to Inside Out Detroit here.