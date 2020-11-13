After teasing it on social media, DaniLeigh has dropped her latest album Movie via Def Jam.

The album features the previously released singles "Levi High" featuring DaBaby and "Dominican Mami" featuring Fivio Foreign. In addition to dropping the album, DaniLeigh also shared some accompanying visuals, which you can watch up top via YouTube. Prior to sharing Movie, dropped her album The Plan back in 2018. After that, she released 2019's My Present EP on her birthday. The project is called ‘My Present’ because I’m dropping it on my birthday as a present to myself," DaniLeigh said at the time of the 4-track EP. "The EP represents how I feel in the present time – all the records are fun and just the way I want to express myself especially before the New Year ahead."

Stream DaniLeigh's new album Movie, which also boasts features from PARTYNEXTDOOR, Ty Dolla Sign, Gunna, and others, below via Spotify or on other streaming platforms.