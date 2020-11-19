The queen of clapbacks Cardi B has a message for those criticizing her being named Billboard’s 2020 Woman of the Year.

“Morning y'all, it's your girl Cardi B, and yes, I am Woman of the Year,” she said in a new Instagram video. “And for you cry babies like, 'But she only got one song!' Yeah, I got that song, bitch. You know, the one that sold the most? The one that streamed the most? The one that had Republicans crying on Fox News about it. The one that have a song that's about to be six times platinum in three months."

Crucially, she added, "The one that had your grandma popping her pussy on TikTok. Yeah bitch, that one.”

The Bronx native also reminded her haters how she used her platform to educate fans about politics and the presidential election.

“And on top of that, boy, for over a year…I've been influencing, using my platform for y'all to vote,” Cardi said. “Not just when Joe Biden was going against Trump. I've been informing y'all about y'all's senators. I've been informing y'all about districts. Midterm elections. Using my own money to meet up with these candidates like Bernie [Sanders]. Flying out, tired after shows. Yeah, that's me, bitch.”

“Even when y'all's crying like, 'But she don't represent us!' Yes I do, bitch,” she concluded. “I represent America. I wanted a change, and that's exactly what the fuck I did. And eat it up. I'm just that bitch. Eat it up with a spoon so y'all can get a mouthful.”

While “WAP” is the only solo song Cardi released this year, it was a smash hit, breaking multiple streaming records and earning the rapper her fourth No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100. Cardi is set to be honored at the magazine's yearly Women in Music event on Dec. 10.