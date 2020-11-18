Brooklyn rapper Dupree G.O.D shot a flamethrower from the top of a New York City bus, and will now face legal repercussions, the New York Daily News reports.

Dupree G.O.D's lawyer, Cary London, told the outlet that he will turn himself in to the NYPD for committing the act. Per London, Dupree will meet authorities at the 79th Precinct stationhouse in Bedford-Stuyvesant on Wednesday afternoon. "De Blasio is already burning this city to the ground — so what’s one more fire?” London added.

In a clip of the incident posted to social media, a shirtless Dupree jumps on top of an ice cream truck then climbs on top of a bus full of passengers. While on top of the vehicle, he shoots high arcs of flames into the air. He then runs to the back of the bus and shoots the flames towards the ground.

The stunt happened earlier this month while Dupree was shooting the music video for his track, "Wutang."

"Wutang' music video shoot was insane. It was a movie. It was f---ing epic," he reportedly said in an Instagram post. "Much everyone to all who came out. We shut Franklin Avenue Down. With amazing energy. We are in this together. We The ILLest. Video coming."