Boosie Badazz is throwing a Thanksgiving day concert in Charleston, South Carolina despite his recent shooting injury and coronavirus case numbers rising across the country.

The rapper, who has courted a lot of controversy this year over his comments on Dwyane Wade's transgender daughter, was reportedly shot in Dallas earlier this month. In a post on Instagram that shows his kids playing on trampolines and a basketball court, the rapper's injured foot can be seen in a bandage. It would appear as though his injuries, and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, won't be stopping him from putting on a show at a club in Charleston.

"I'll be on stage tomorrow night I need the whole chucktown in the building singing word 4 word," he wrote in a post he shared on Wednesday. He also announced that he'll be throwing a separate birthday bash event on Saturday, Nov. 28. The spread of COVID-19 throughout all of 2020 doesn't appear to have slowed Boosie down too much either, notably throwing a pool party back in July.

His recent activity on Instagram, which is a new account since his original profile was banned earlier this year, has seen him repeatedly explain that he's in pain since suffering a gunshot wound this month. Initial reports falsely indicated that he might have to have his leg amputated following the incident, but it appears as though he's on the mend now and is expected to make a recovery.