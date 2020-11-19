Despite reports coming out claiming that Boosie might need his leg amputated following being hospitalized from a shooting that occurred last week, his manager has come out to deny those claims.

Louis Givens posted to his Instagram story on Thursday, citing that stories being reported that Boosie might lose his leg are "fake news." Boosie was shot in the leg last week while he was in Texas, after which, news began to circulate that, in part due to his diabetes, he might lose the leg that got shot. Givens' clarification comes after Boosie posted to his Instagram story a few days ago saying that he's "good."

"I'm good appreciate all the Happy Birthdays wishes & get well soon wishes," he posted. "I love y'all."

It was reported by TMZ, however, that Boosie did need two surgeries to remove the bullet fragments lodged in his foot, and had some screws put in while it healed. He is reportedly resting at home now while he recovers.

The shooting involving Boosie is only one in a series of acts of violence that has befallen rappers recently. This week, Benny the Butcher was also shot in the leg while shopping at a Walmart in Houston. Thankfully, the wound wasn't fatal and after going to the hospital, Benny was later seen using crutches to board a plane.

Prior to that, Dallas rapper Mo3 was fatally shot and killed in Texas and was reportedly chased by his killer before it happened.